iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Parkside Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 9.7% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $50,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.73. The company had a trading volume of 24,948,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,718,246. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.98 and its 200-day moving average is $217.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

