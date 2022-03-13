iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Courier Capital LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $11,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $70,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $1,861,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after acquiring an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $5.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,369. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.93. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.35 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

