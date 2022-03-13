iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,523 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,884,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 63,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,428,000 after acquiring an additional 716,739 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,990. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $89.78 and a one year high of $123.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

