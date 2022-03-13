iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Position Raised by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.59. 338,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,032. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $105.30 and a 1-year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

