iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 957,600 shares, a growth of 83.0% from the February 13th total of 523,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,221,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.28 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.23 and a 1-year high of $110.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day moving average of $110.41.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

