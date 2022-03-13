iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 4.3% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $21,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $256.59 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $247.37 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.90 and its 200 day moving average is $272.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

