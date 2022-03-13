iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Parkside Investments LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $69,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $5.33 on Friday, hitting $422.01. 11,299,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,479,923. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $447.31 and a 200 day moving average of $453.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $385.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

