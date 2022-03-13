iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 11.0% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,407 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,577,000 after acquiring an additional 913,698 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $422.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,299,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,923. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $447.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $385.34 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.