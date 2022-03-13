iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 13.1% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,407 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,577,000 after acquiring an additional 913,698 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $5.33 on Friday, reaching $422.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,299,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,923. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $447.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $385.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

