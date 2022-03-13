iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Newman & Schimel LLC

Newman & Schimel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.6% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $69,000.

IVV stock opened at $422.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $447.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $385.34 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

