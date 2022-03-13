iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 20.2% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc owned about 0.10% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $36,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,390,614,000 after buying an additional 2,592,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,877,000 after buying an additional 420,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,465,465,000 after buying an additional 1,520,481 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,967,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,588,000 after buying an additional 110,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,293,000 after buying an additional 1,784,835 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $128.50 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.92 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.80.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.