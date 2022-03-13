iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 111.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,390,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,877,000 after purchasing an additional 420,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,465,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,481 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,967,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,588,000 after purchasing an additional 110,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,835 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $128.50 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $122.92 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.80.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.