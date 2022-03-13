iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 6.1% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$25.40 during midday trading on Friday. 10,245,843 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.29.

