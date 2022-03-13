Italo (XTA) Hits One Day Volume of $1,098.00

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 99.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Italo has a total market cap of $13,938.55 and $1,098.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Italo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Italo has traded 99.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Italo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00046225 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.45 or 0.06588439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,920.79 or 0.99915237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00041479 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. The official website for Italo is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Italo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.