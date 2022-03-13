Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Short Interest Update

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of IVDA stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $1.32. 8,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,907. Iveda Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36.
About Iveda Solutions (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iveda Solutions (IVDA)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.