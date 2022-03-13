Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Short Interest Update

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IVDA stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $1.32. 8,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,907. Iveda Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches.

