Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 116.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,424 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,649,000 after buying an additional 383,062 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after buying an additional 58,015 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,679,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,095,000 after buying an additional 257,615 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 762,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,313,000 after buying an additional 42,269 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Jabil stock opened at $55.64 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.28 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.48.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,613 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

