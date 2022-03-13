Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Position in XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $983,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,962,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPAXU opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. XPAC Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

