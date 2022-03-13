Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 205,763 Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 205,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units during the third quarter worth $7,856,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units during the third quarter worth $1,863,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units during the third quarter worth $3,384,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units during the third quarter worth $493,000.

Get Frontier Investment Corp Units alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FICVU opened at $9.90 on Friday. Frontier Investment Corp Units has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

Frontier Investment Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Investment Corp Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Investment Corp Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.