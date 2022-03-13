Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:FLM)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:FLM – Get Rating) by 438.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,752 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 18.88% of First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $942,000.

FLM opened at $53.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.54. First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $59.94.

First Trust ISE Global Engineering and Construction Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Engineering and Construction Index (the Index). The Fund is a series of the First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II, an investment company and an exchange-traded index fund.

