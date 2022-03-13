Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Get Rating) by 243.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,340 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.37% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BYLD. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 142,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period.

Shares of BYLD opened at $23.63 on Friday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80.

