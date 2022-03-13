Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,888 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 9.32% of KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
KALL stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.82.
