Jane Street Group LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ opened at $63.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.82.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

