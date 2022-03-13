Jane Street Group LLC Invests $2.12 Million in Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 29.48% of Quadratic Deflation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BNDD stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $27.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48.

