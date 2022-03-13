Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 35,729 Shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL – Get Rating) by 484.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,729 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Finland ETF were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 7,652.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,788,000.

iShares MSCI Finland ETF stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.92. iShares MSCI Finland ETF has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $43.37.

