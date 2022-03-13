Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 49,313 Shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY – Get Rating) by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,313 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.75% of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBUY. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,254,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,698,000 after buying an additional 413,230 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 27,793 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $327,000.

KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40.

