Jane Street Group LLC Raises Position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,807 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $627,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $748,000.

NYSEARCA JHEM opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.46. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42.

