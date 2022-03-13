Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the first quarter valued at about $449,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of CAE by 53.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 485,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,951,000 after purchasing an additional 169,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CAE by 252.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CAE by 33.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after purchasing an additional 141,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAE. StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $24.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 86.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

