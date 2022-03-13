Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,061 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 310,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after buying an additional 28,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $598,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $325,000.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $24.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.37.

