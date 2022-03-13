Jane Street Group LLC Sells 21,853 Shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,853 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Barings LLC grew its stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EMBD opened at $23.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.82. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $27.70.

