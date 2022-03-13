Jane Street Group LLC Sells 30,336 Shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,336 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 7,979.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Scoggin Management LP bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

LCAP opened at $10.05 on Friday. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

