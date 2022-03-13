Jane Street Group LLC Sells 358 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,823,000 after purchasing an additional 170,913 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,712,000 after purchasing an additional 132,283 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,513,000 after purchasing an additional 92,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1,527.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,416,000 after purchasing an additional 34,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 124,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,764,000 after purchasing an additional 28,430 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 129 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $49,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,471 shares of company stock valued at $402,090 over the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $881.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $991.20.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $709.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $799.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $827.77. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $641.30 and a 52-week high of $947.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.14.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 79.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.49%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

