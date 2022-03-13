Jane Street Group LLC Sells 59,505 Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,505 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.66% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IPKW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $407,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of IPKW stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.86. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $47.14.
