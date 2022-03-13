Jane Street Group LLC Takes $1.96 Million Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 73,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.25% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UCON. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 527.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 198,187 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,405,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 410,694 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,273 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 84.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 18,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,008,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after purchasing an additional 288,443 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

UCON stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $26.91.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.