Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) is ACG Wealth’s 4th Largest Position

ACG Wealth decreased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,282 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises 2.5% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ACG Wealth owned approximately 0.69% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $17,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 140.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.96. The company had a trading volume of 561,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,668. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.76. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.27.

