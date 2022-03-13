Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Short Interest Update

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,363,400 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the February 13th total of 2,247,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 272.7 days.
JNNDF opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32. Japan Display has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.47.
Japan Display Company Profile (Get Rating)
