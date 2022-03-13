JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.96.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. MKM Partners lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

