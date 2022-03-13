JOE (JOE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $15.05 Million

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. Over the last week, JOE has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. One JOE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002183 BTC on exchanges. JOE has a total market cap of $151.18 million and $15.05 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JOE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00045359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.98 or 0.06622206 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,078.16 or 0.99866703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00041142 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 181,637,482 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.