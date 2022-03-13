John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,663 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.53% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $10,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHSC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,912 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 38,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JHSC opened at $32.74 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.18.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.