Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.36.

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $60.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.36. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $58.15 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,640 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,508. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

