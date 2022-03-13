JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) by 167.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,950 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.26% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPEM opened at $52.89 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $61.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average of $57.49.

