JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,875 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,764 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,188.2% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 786,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after buying an additional 752,291 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.25 during trading on Friday. 3,048,417 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.