JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Get Rating) by 2,489.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,186 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.82% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $705,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 1,646.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 86,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,158,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,643,000 after buying an additional 166,159 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.61. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $49.42.

