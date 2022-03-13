JulSwap (JULD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $565,483.00

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $10.29 million and $565,483.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JulSwap has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00045377 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.42 or 0.06634232 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,061.13 or 0.99985713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00041273 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,400 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

