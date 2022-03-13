Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Short Interest Up 58.5% in February

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the February 13th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JENGQ stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. 37,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. Just Energy Group has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $516.22 million for the quarter.

Just Energy Group, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficient solutions, and renewable energy options. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Energy, and Commercial Energy. The Consumer Energy segment includes cash and cash equivalents, as well as the long-term debt.

