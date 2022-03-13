Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Short Interest Up 77.3% in February

Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:KAIR opened at $9.80 on Friday. Kairos Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.

Get Kairos Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kairos Acquisition by 446.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,754 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kairos Acquisition by 50.7% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kairos Acquisition by 68.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kairos Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairos Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.