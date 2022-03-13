Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Short Interest Down 38.5% in February

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the February 13th total of 3,510,000 shares. Approximately 18.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $32.40.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc operates as a development stage company. Its business plan is to serve as a vehicle to investigate and, if such investigation warrants, acquire a target company or business seeking the perceived advantages of being a publicly held corporation. The company’s history roots back to 1998 was founded by Paul Moody.

