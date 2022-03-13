Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics accounts for 1.4% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRTX. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $102.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.98. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $161.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.90.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.83.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $166,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $1,010,745.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,854. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

