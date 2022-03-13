Kava (KAVA) Market Capitalization Hits $483.53 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last week, Kava has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market cap of $483.53 million and approximately $16.42 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can now be bought for about $3.03 or 0.00007815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.95 or 0.00180268 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000991 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00026099 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.43 or 0.00364474 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00053834 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 159,442,070 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

