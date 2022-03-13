KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of KB Home worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 24,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in KB Home by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in KB Home by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

