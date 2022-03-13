KCCPAD (KCCPAD) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $95,056.00

KCCPAD (CURRENCY:KCCPAD) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. KCCPAD has a market capitalization of $4.96 million and approximately $95,056.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One KCCPAD coin can now be purchased for $0.0364 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00045567 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.91 or 0.06600677 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,935.80 or 0.99926760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00041623 BTC.

KCCPAD Coin Profile

KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official

KCCPAD Coin Trading

